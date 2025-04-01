x
Andhra Pradesh Government Introduces New Rice Card System

Published on April 1, 2025 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Government Introduces New Rice Card System

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching a new rice card system to replace the existing ration cards. This change comes after criticisms of the previous administration’s unfulfilled promises regarding food distribution, announced AP Minister Nandendla Manohar.

“We’re introducing credit card-sized rice cards with enhanced security features including QR codes,” said Minister Nandendla Manohar. “The back of each card will clearly display family member details, making it much more user-friendly than previous versions.”

To avoid inconvenience during summer, AP Minister Nandendla Manohar explained that citizens can register through multiple channels. “People can use the gram panchayat mobile app, ward secretariat services, or directly approach MD operators who distribute rations using their POS machines.”

Nandendla Manohar revealed that around 93% of the KYC process has been completed, with the central government granting time until April 30 to finish the remaining 7%. Once fully implemented, the new system will address the current issue where ration cards have become multi-purpose family cards.

“We plan to expand services after April 3 when KYC registration completes,” the minister stated. This includes adding new family members, address changes, deletions, and family splitting options. Nandendla Manohar mentioned that the cabinet has already discussed outsourced employees’ concerns twice and will reach a decision soon.

