Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Key Alert on Ration Card Rules and Smart Card Distribution

Published on September 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again reminded ration card holders to stay alert while collecting ration supplies. Nandendla Manohar, the State Minister for Civil Supplies, recently announced a crucial update that has caught many by surprise. He warned that if a ration card holder does not collect ration for three consecutive months, their ration card will be automatically canceled.

Minister Manohar advised people not to panic if they face such a situation. Instead, they should visit the nearest government office to provide the necessary information. He assured that there is a way to reactivate their ration cards by providing correct details at the secretariat.

In addition to this, the government is speeding up the distribution of smart ration cards. All eligible beneficiaries will receive their smart ration cards for free until October 31, 2025. From November 1 onwards, those who still need a smart ration card will have to pay a nominal fee of ₹35, and the card will be sent by post.

The Minister also pointed out that some ration card errors happen because of mismatches in Aadhaar card data. He urged citizens to check their details and correct any mistakes before the end of next month. The government is ready to help fix these issues, ensuring no one loses access to essential supplies because of technical mistakes.

This initiative aims to simplify the system and make the ration card process smoother for every eligible citizen in Andhra Pradesh.

