Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List

Published on February 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List

Centre has powers to stop shifting of capital from Amaravati: Sujana Chowdary

The Andhra Pradesh government has released constituency-wise performance rankings based on key development and governance indicators. The rankings were prepared after evaluating the performance of all 175 Assembly constituencies across multiple categories.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the rankings in the presence of ministers and senior officials. During the high-level review meeting, he explained the purpose behind the exercise and offered clear direction on reforms and future action plans. The Chief Minister said the rankings are meant to bring transparency and help identify areas that require immediate improvement.

At present, coalition MLAs represent 164 Assembly constituencies. The government assessed constituency-level performance by focusing on several major indicators related to governance, service delivery, and administrative efficiency. Based on the final evaluation, 21 constituencies were placed in the A Plus grade category. As many as 153 constituencies secured A grade status, while only one constituency was placed in the B grade.

The government also revealed that 13 constituencies achieved more than 90 percent marks, earning the top A Plus grade. Vijayawada West constituency from NTR district, represented by Sujana Chowdary, secured the number one position in the state with an impressive score of 93 percent. Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam stood second with 92 percent marks. Kakinada Urban constituency claimed the third rank, while Vijayawada East secured the fourth position.

Along with releasing the rankings, the Chief Minister issued strong instructions to officials on governance priorities. With the summer season approaching, he directed departments to take preventive steps to avoid water scarcity. He asked officials to prepare a comprehensive summer action plan without delay. The Chief Minister stressed that there should be no disruption in drinking water supply and no shortage of fodder for livestock.

He also underlined the importance of field level governance. The Chief Minister instructed ministers and secretaries to conduct regular ground level inspections to understand public issues and administrative performance. He said that policies and decisions taken at the top must translate into effective implementation on the ground. Without proper execution at the field level, even the best decisions will not deliver the expected results.

The constituency rankings, according to the government, will serve as a performance benchmark and a roadmap for improving governance standards across Andhra Pradesh in the coming months.

Next AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals Previous Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
else

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Latest

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy
image
Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Most Read

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Supreme Court Rejects Raj Kesireddy Bail, Ambati Rambabu Sent to Judicial Remand

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026