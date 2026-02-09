Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List

The Andhra Pradesh government has released constituency-wise performance rankings based on key development and governance indicators. The rankings were prepared after evaluating the performance of all 175 Assembly constituencies across multiple categories.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the rankings in the presence of ministers and senior officials. During the high-level review meeting, he explained the purpose behind the exercise and offered clear direction on reforms and future action plans. The Chief Minister said the rankings are meant to bring transparency and help identify areas that require immediate improvement.

At present, coalition MLAs represent 164 Assembly constituencies. The government assessed constituency-level performance by focusing on several major indicators related to governance, service delivery, and administrative efficiency. Based on the final evaluation, 21 constituencies were placed in the A Plus grade category. As many as 153 constituencies secured A grade status, while only one constituency was placed in the B grade.

The government also revealed that 13 constituencies achieved more than 90 percent marks, earning the top A Plus grade. Vijayawada West constituency from NTR district, represented by Sujana Chowdary, secured the number one position in the state with an impressive score of 93 percent. Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam stood second with 92 percent marks. Kakinada Urban constituency claimed the third rank, while Vijayawada East secured the fourth position.

Along with releasing the rankings, the Chief Minister issued strong instructions to officials on governance priorities. With the summer season approaching, he directed departments to take preventive steps to avoid water scarcity. He asked officials to prepare a comprehensive summer action plan without delay. The Chief Minister stressed that there should be no disruption in drinking water supply and no shortage of fodder for livestock.

He also underlined the importance of field level governance. The Chief Minister instructed ministers and secretaries to conduct regular ground level inspections to understand public issues and administrative performance. He said that policies and decisions taken at the top must translate into effective implementation on the ground. Without proper execution at the field level, even the best decisions will not deliver the expected results.

The constituency rankings, according to the government, will serve as a performance benchmark and a roadmap for improving governance standards across Andhra Pradesh in the coming months.