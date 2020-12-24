Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have extended their Christmas greetings to people.

“Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ. It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus of bonds of love, tolerance and compassion, among all people in the world,” said Harichandan.

He said the life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith.

“On this occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters and pray for the peace and harmony in the world,” he said.

The Governor also appealed to all the celebrants to stay at home to stay safe and celebrate the festival, taking all coronavirus precautions such as maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.

Conveying Christmas greetings, Reddy said one should show love to fellow human beings, be merciful towards the helpless and forgive their enemies.

He wished for the good of everybody in the state and God’s blessings.

The Chief Minister attended church with family members at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

He also visited the resting place of his late father and undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S.R Reddy earlier.