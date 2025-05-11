Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet

In a show of unity, the state government has passed a resolution supporting India’s fight against terrorism with the motto “Nation First.” They expressed solidarity with families of brave soldiers who lost their lives in Pakistan military attacks.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s strength and responsibility, making it clear that while India doesn’t seek war, it won’t tolerate threats to its people, noted prominent figures. Religious leaders called for national unity in protecting India during these critical times.

At Raj Bhavan, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hosted an all-faith meeting to express solidarity with the armed forces. CM Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita attended along with religious leaders.

“India has firmly responded to the neighbouring country through Operation Sindhur,” said CM Chandrababu, expressing sorrow over Telugu soldier Murali Nayak’s sacrifice. He emphasised India never seeks war but stands strong when its sovereignty is threatened.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan called it promising that citizens united against external threats. Home Minister Anita noted that India gave a fitting response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Religious leaders emphasised that Pakistan aims to destroy India’s unity in diversity. “We are all Indians first, then followers of any religion,” they affirmed, urging everyone to support armed forces guarding borders.

CS Vijayananda and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta assured that the state government remains fully prepared for any situation along the borders.