x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet

Published on May 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet

In a show of unity, the state government has passed a resolution supporting India’s fight against terrorism with the motto “Nation First.” They expressed solidarity with families of brave soldiers who lost their lives in Pakistan military attacks.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s strength and responsibility, making it clear that while India doesn’t seek war, it won’t tolerate threats to its people, noted prominent figures. Religious leaders called for national unity in protecting India during these critical times.

At Raj Bhavan, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hosted an all-faith meeting to express solidarity with the armed forces. CM Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita attended along with religious leaders.

“India has firmly responded to the neighbouring country through Operation Sindhur,” said CM Chandrababu, expressing sorrow over Telugu soldier Murali Nayak’s sacrifice. He emphasised India never seeks war but stands strong when its sovereignty is threatened.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan called it promising that citizens united against external threats. Home Minister Anita noted that India gave a fitting response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Religious leaders emphasised that Pakistan aims to destroy India’s unity in diversity. “We are all Indians first, then followers of any religion,” they affirmed, urging everyone to support armed forces guarding borders.

CS Vijayananda and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta assured that the state government remains fully prepared for any situation along the borders.

Next Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions Previous Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?
else

TRENDING

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London

Latest

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Most Read

image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India