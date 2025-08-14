Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) seeking re-polling across multiple polling stations in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections in Kadapa district. The court ruled that it cannot intervene in the election process and upheld the decision already taken by the State Election Commission (SEC).

YSRCP had alleged large-scale irregularities during the polling process, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of indulging in electoral malpractices. The petition, filed on behalf of YSRCP candidates, claimed that TDP ministers, MLAs, and other leaders facilitated bogus voting and accused the police of siding with the TDP.

Despite the SEC already issuing orders for re-polling at two polling stations in Pulivendula polling stations 3 and 14, YSRCP had demanded re-polling at several other locations as well. While the party boycotted the re-polling at the two approved centers in protest, it approached the High Court demanding broader re-polling across all polling stations where it suspected foul play.

However, after hearing the arguments, the High Court clarified that it would not interfere with the election process and emphasized that the SEC had already taken necessary action where it deemed appropriate. The court found no grounds to order further re-polling and dismissed the YSRCP’s petition.

In what turned out to be a major setback for YSRCP, the party faced a resounding defeat in both ZPTC constituencies. In Pulivendula, TDP candidate Latha Reddy secured a significant victory with a margin of 6,035 votes. The YSRCP candidate, Hemanth Reddy, failed to retain his deposit, garnering only 683 votes. Voter turnout in Pulivendula stood at 74%.

In Vontimitta, TDP’s Muddu Krishna Reddy emerged victorious with 12,780 votes, while YSRCP’s Iragamreddy Subbareddy received 6,513 votes. These results mark a significant political blow to the YSRCP in a region traditionally considered its stronghold.