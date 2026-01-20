Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu

A significant legal development has taken place in the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding the closure of two high-profile cases filed against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the previous YSR Congress Party regime. The High Court has directed the state government to clearly explain why the cases were withdrawn and on what legal basis the decision was taken. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 3 and has asked for a detailed justification supported by records and evidence.

Petition Challenges Case Closure Process

The issue reached the High Court after a petitioner questioned the manner in which the cases were closed. The petitioner argued that objections raised earlier were not properly examined by the lower court before allowing the withdrawal. According to the petition, the judicial process was rushed without adequate scrutiny of facts. After hearing the arguments, the High Court issued crucial instructions to the government. It asked authorities to explain the reasons for closing the cases and to specify the evidence that led to the withdrawal.

Background of the Skill Development and Fibre Grid Cases

The two cases in question were registered during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government. They are related to the Fibre Grid project and the Skill Development Corporation. The Skill Development case had drawn national attention after Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in September 2023. He was named as the 37th accused in the case and spent 53 days in judicial custody at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The Crime Investigation Department alleged that public funds were misused under the Skill Development project. The project was launched between 2014 and 2019 when the TDP was in power. The state government had entered into an agreement with Siemens for a large scale skill training initiative worth ₹3,356 crore. According to the agreement, Siemens was to contribute 90 percent of the project value while the remaining 10 percent was to be borne by the state government. However, the CID claimed that despite Siemens not conducting training programs in the state, ₹371 crore was released. It was alleged that the funds were diverted to shell companies.

ACB Court Closure and Legal Controversy

Recently, the ACB Court dismissed the allegations and ordered the closure of the case. The court stated that the charges were not supported by evidence. It also closed proceedings against all 37 accused, including Chandrababu Naidu. Before delivering the order, the ACB court dismissed a petition filed by Ajay Reddy, who had requested the court to hear his arguments before passing the verdict. Following this, a similar petition was filed in the High Court, leading to the present proceedings.

High Court’s Key Direction

The High Court has now made it clear that transparency is essential in sensitive cases involving public figures. It has instructed the government to place all reasons and legal grounds on record. The court emphasized that case withdrawals must withstand judicial scrutiny and public confidence. With the matter adjourned to February 3, political and legal circles are closely watching the next phase of the hearing. The outcome is expected to have wider implications on politically sensitive investigations and future case withdrawals in Andhra Pradesh.