Andhra Pradesh Introduces Simplified Building Permit Process

The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out a game-changing software solution for building construction, making life easier for developers and architects. Now, buildings up to 18 meters in height can obtain approvals through a streamlined self-declaration process.

Municipal authorities have announced a major shift in building permit regulations. Developers can now submit their documents online and receive approvals without direct interaction with town planning officials. The new system allows registered engineers and architects to submit self-declaration forms in the presence of project owners.

AP Municipal Minister Narayana emphasized that the new mechanism will expedite building construction permissions. By launching the AP DPMS portal, the government aims to simplify the entire approval process. This move is expected to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and make construction more efficient.