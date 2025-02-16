x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth

Published on February 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer
image
Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth
image
Stampede at Delhi Rly station claims 18 lives
image
Heartfelt Support: Pawan Kalyan Pledges ₹50 Lakhs for NTR Memorial Trust
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Success Meet

Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth

Andhra Pradesh is struggling to keep pace with its neighbouring states in terms of economic growth, own revenue generation and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The state has fallen to the bottom of the list among southern states, with a meagre 53% growth in its own revenue over the past five years. Critics blame YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government tenure for the economic downturn, citing poor financial decisions and a lack of progressive policies.

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, Andhra Pradesh’s own revenue grew by only 53%, from ₹60,916 crore to ₹93,554 crore. In contrast, Telangana recorded a 94% growth, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saw a 61% increase. Maharashtra and Kerala also outperformed AP with 58% and 55% growth, respectively. This stark difference highlights the state’s inability to boost its revenue streams effectively.

Andhra Pradesh’s share of its revenue in GSDP has seen minimal improvement, rising from 6.3% in 2019-20 to just 6.5% in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Telangana leads with a 9.5% share, followed by Kerala at 8.5%. The state’s poor performance in GSDP growth further underscores its economic challenges.

A detailed analysis of the economic performance of southern states—Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana—reveals that AP is consistently at the bottom. While neighbouring states have implemented progressive policies to boost their economies, Andhra Pradesh has struggled with declining tax revenues and other revenue shortfalls.

The state’s finance department recently presented these alarming statistics to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as part of the budget planning for 2025-26. The report highlights how regressive decisions taken by YS Jagan’s government have destabilized the economy. Key issues include a significant drop in tax revenues and deficits in other revenue streams, which have further exacerbated the financial crisis.

Next AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer Previous Stampede at Delhi Rly station claims 18 lives
else

TRENDING

image
Mega Hero in a Cameo in Vishwambara
image
Malayalam Film Industry heading for a Complete Shutdown
image
Brahmanandam’s Satire on Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Latest

image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer
image
Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth
image
Stampede at Delhi Rly station claims 18 lives
image
Heartfelt Support: Pawan Kalyan Pledges ₹50 Lakhs for NTR Memorial Trust
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer
image
Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth
image
Stampede at Delhi Rly station claims 18 lives

Related Articles

Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai