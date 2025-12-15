x
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case Takes Another Turn in Supreme Court

Published on December 15, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case Takes Another Turn in Supreme Court

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case took another turn on Monday as the Supreme Court extended interim protection to three key accused and postponed further hearing to January 21. The decision has come as a temporary relief to the accused and a setback to the Special Investigation Team.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities during the previous YSR Congress Party government. The CID SIT arrested Dhanunjay Reddy, former secretary to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, former Officer on Special Duty, and Balaji Govindappa, director of Bharati Cements. Investigators allege that kickbacks from liquor manufacturers were routed to senior political leaders through them.

After their arrest and remand, the accused were granted default bail by the Vijayawada ACB Court due to procedural delays. The state government challenged this order in the High Court, which cancelled the bail and directed the accused to surrender by the 26th of last month.

The accused then approached the Supreme Court, which granted interim protection from arrest. As the earlier relief was nearing expiry, the court reviewed the matter again and extended the protection until January 21.

The Supreme Court also clarified that its interim orders will not prevent the Vijayawada ACB Court from taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the SIT, allowing the trial process to move forward.

