Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazir in his first address to the joint session of both the houses of the state legislature on Tuesday said that the state has taken a step forward in economic development and is making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors.

“We are making remarkable progress and have achieved a growth rate of 11.43 per cent and the state is leading in economic development,” the governor said in his speech on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly and Legislative Council.

Nazir stated that the government is acting transparently and giving priority to Navaratnas and its welfare schemes. Claiming that all the deserving people are benefitting directly without corruption, he said the government has been providing good governance for four years.

The Governor also noted that government schemes are being delivered to the doorstep of all eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the initiatives in education sector, he said that the government is building 17 new medical colleges in the state. Tribal Engineering College has been established in Kurupam, Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa and the government is providing financial assistance to the children through Amma vodi.

He further said that digital learning is a key element in education reforms and the government has distributed 5.20 lakh tabs worth Rs 690 crore to students, including bilingual textbooks.

The Governor stated that 43.26 lakh students benefited from Jagananna Gorumudda with the expenditure of Rs 3,239 crore. He claimed that Andhra Pradesh is the only state to provide free higher education without financial burden to the students.

He also highlighted the 1.4 crore health cards given to the people and steps taken by the government to have two doctors in primary health centres. From houses for the poor in YSR Jaganna colonies, YSR pension gifts on the 1st of every month being distributed by the volunteers at the doorsteps to the distribution of 30.65 lakh house plots in the name of women, financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per year to weavers under Nethanna Nestham, the governor praised the government for the initiatives.

Underlining the government’s social justice initiatives, the Governor said that “56 new BC Corporations have been set up in the state, 3 for SCs and one for STs. Four deputy CM posts and 70 per cent of ZP Chairman posts have been given to SC, ST, BC, and minorities. Out of 137 corporation chairman posts, 58 per cent posts have been given to SC, ST, BC, and minorities.