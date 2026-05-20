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Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath Files Defamation Case Against Byreddy Siddharth Reddy

Published on May 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath Files Defamation Case Against Byreddy Siddharth Reddy

Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath filed a criminal defamation case against YSRCP leader Byreddy Siddharth Reddy. The complaint was lodged in response to allegations made by the YSRCP leader during a recent protest in Kurnool.

Following the complaint, the Kurnool Three Town Police registered a case against Byreddy Siddharth Reddy under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions.

The issue began after Siddharth Reddy allegedly accused the Minister and his family of accepting a Rs 45 crore bribe from a pharmaceutical company. The remarks were reportedly made during a protest held at the Kurnool Collectorate. The comments quickly triggered a strong political reaction.

Minister TG Bharath strongly denied all allegations and described them as completely false and baseless. He stated that the accusations were made intentionally to damage his public image and tarnish the reputation of his family members.

In his complaint, Bharath said the statements were politically motivated and aimed at spreading hatred against him. He also expressed serious objection to the personal remarks made against his family during the protest.

The Minister has now decided to take legal action on multiple fronts. Apart from the criminal defamation case, he has also indicated that a separate civil defamation suit will be filed against the YSRCP leader. The police investigation into the case is currently underway.

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