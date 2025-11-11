Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock

The recent explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort has sent shockwaves across the country. In response, police in Andhra Pradesh have gone on high alert, tightening security across all districts. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held an emergency review with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other top officials, instructing them to conduct intensive checks at public places and to enhance surveillance in crowded zones.

Security has been strengthened at major transport hubs, including Vijayawada bus station and railway station, where officers carried out detailed inspections. Police teams also searched hotels, lodges, and busy market areas. In Krishna district’s Uyyuru, police inspected bus stands and lodging facilities, urging citizens to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or unattended bags by calling the emergency number 112.

In Kakinada, SP Bindu Madhav personally supervised searches at the railway station and RTC complex. Bomb detection and dog squads joined the operation. Vehicles at Sarpavaram Junction were checked thoroughly, and similar inspections were conducted in Pithapuram and nearby towns.

Tirupati district police have also intensified security. Acting on SP Subbarayudu’s orders, teams carried out wide-ranging checks across the district, focusing on temples, airports, railway stations, and bus terminals. Bomb squads and dog units worked in coordination to ensure safety in busy religious and commercial centers. At Tirumala, where devotees gather in large numbers, special monitoring measures were deployed.

Check posts at district borders are now operating under strict vigilance. Every vehicle entering or leaving the state is being inspected. Police have increased watch over abandoned objects and suspicious movements. DSP Bhaktavatsala Naidu said six special teams were deployed across Tirupati city, and vehicles heading to Tirumala are being screened carefully.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the blast near the Red Fort. Taking to his X handle, he conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the incident as a tragic attack on national unity and peace. He said that if the blast is confirmed as a terror strike, those responsible will face the toughest action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also expressed grief over the loss of lives. She reviewed the security situation with senior police officials and instructed them to maintain heightened alertness throughout the state. She emphasised that several major events and VIP visits are scheduled this month, making strict vigilance a top priority.

BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav extended his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured, noting that the government is providing the best possible medical care.

Minister Kandula Durgesh said the incident was heartbreaking and stressed the need for comprehensive checks across Andhra Pradesh. He called for robust security arrangements at all key locations to ensure public safety.

Several other ministers, including Achennaidu, Gottipati Ravi, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kollu Ravindra, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Dola Srebalaveeranjaneya Swamy, expressed deep shock over the blast. They conveyed their condolences to the victims’ families and praised the emergency teams for their swift response.

As the investigation in Delhi continues, Andhra Pradesh remains on edge, with authorities determined to prevent any potential threat and reassure citizens that safety remains the government’s highest priority.