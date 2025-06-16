Andhra Pradesh Plans World Record Yoga Event

The Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to organise a huge yoga event to promote good health and well-being. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that around 2 crore people from across the state will take part in this mega event. The aim is to break a world record and spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

This special event will be held on June 20 and 21 to mark International Yoga Day. Yoga sessions will take place at the same time in all districts. The main programme will be in Visakhapatnam. Government officers, police, and volunteers have been told to work together to make sure the event runs smoothly.

Schools, colleges, parks, and other public places will be used for the yoga demonstrations. Officials from the Guinness World Records will also be watching to confirm whether the record is achieved or not. The current record is around 1.3 crore participants from a previous event held in India. Andhra Pradesh now wants to break that and set a new milestone.

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that yoga is not just for one day but should become a daily part of life. He also said that yoga can help people fight many modern health problems and bring peace to both body and mind.

This will be one of the biggest yoga events in the world, and people across the state are getting ready to be part of history.