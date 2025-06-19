x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project
image
Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States

Andhra-Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in India for overall environmental performance, according to a new “State of States” report. With a score of 68.38 out of 100, the state has shown strong progress in areas like forest and biodiversity and climate action, making it a national leader in sustainable development.

As per report all Indian states and union territories based on four major environmental categories Forest and Biodiversity, Climate, Waste Management, and Water Resources ,each carrying equal weightage of 25%. Andhra Pradesh performed especially well in restoring forest cover, protecting biodiversity, and cutting down fossil fuel use. It also showed efficient planning for natural calamities and climate-related events.

However, the report highlights that Andhra Pradesh, like many other states, still faces challenges in sewage treatment and cleaning polluted river stretches. These are key areas for improvement even as the state leads in overall performance.

Other top-performing states include Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, and Goa, all scoring above 66. Union Territory Chandigarh even outperformed all states with a remarkable score of 68.83, showcasing excellent urban environmental management.

One of the biggest concerns raised in the report is waste management. Across the country, 19 states and UTs scored below 50% in this category. This means that proper handling of garbage and sewage continues to be a serious issue for many parts of India.

Despite these challenges, Andhra Pradesh’s first-place rank is a strong signal of the state’s commitment to building a cleaner and greener future. Major concern is Environmental performance remains below 70 out of 100 across all states, as untreated sewage and polluted rivers continue to pose significant challenges.

As India moves forward in its climate goals and green policies, Andhra Pradesh is setting an example for other states to follow.

Next Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati Previous Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
else

TRENDING

image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project

Latest

image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project
image
Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM

Related Articles

Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot