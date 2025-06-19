Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States

Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in India for overall environmental performance, according to a new “State of States” report. With a score of 68.38 out of 100, the state has shown strong progress in areas like forest and biodiversity and climate action, making it a national leader in sustainable development.

As per report all Indian states and union territories based on four major environmental categories Forest and Biodiversity, Climate, Waste Management, and Water Resources ,each carrying equal weightage of 25%. Andhra Pradesh performed especially well in restoring forest cover, protecting biodiversity, and cutting down fossil fuel use. It also showed efficient planning for natural calamities and climate-related events.

However, the report highlights that Andhra Pradesh, like many other states, still faces challenges in sewage treatment and cleaning polluted river stretches. These are key areas for improvement even as the state leads in overall performance.

Other top-performing states include Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, and Goa, all scoring above 66. Union Territory Chandigarh even outperformed all states with a remarkable score of 68.83, showcasing excellent urban environmental management.

One of the biggest concerns raised in the report is waste management. Across the country, 19 states and UTs scored below 50% in this category. This means that proper handling of garbage and sewage continues to be a serious issue for many parts of India.

Despite these challenges, Andhra Pradesh’s first-place rank is a strong signal of the state’s commitment to building a cleaner and greener future. Major concern is Environmental performance remains below 70 out of 100 across all states, as untreated sewage and polluted rivers continue to pose significant challenges.

As India moves forward in its climate goals and green policies, Andhra Pradesh is setting an example for other states to follow.