Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support

Published on February 11, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support

In a major relief for students across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has released nearly ₹1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement and scholarships for the 2024–25 academic year. The decision comes following directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with the Finance Department issuing the necessary Budget Release Orders on February 10, 2026.

The funds cover Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and post-matric scholarship dues for students belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Minority communities.

Category-wise Breakup

-> BC Students: ₹258 crore + ₹477 crore (Total ₹735 crore)

-> EWS (EBC & OC): ₹365 crore

-> Minority Students: ₹98 crore

The total allocation stands at approximately ₹1,198 crore, officially rounded to ₹1,200 crore.

These funds will be routed through the respective welfare departments and corporations to clear pending dues related to the 2024–25 academic year.

Minister Nara Lokesh shared the update on X, stating:

“I’m happy to inform that ₹1,200 crore is released today towards Fee Reimbursement & Scholarships through the latest BROs, providing immediate support to lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh. For every student and parent: no one will face hurdles in education. Clearing all dues and ensuring timely assistance going forward is our clear commitment. Study with confidence – your Government stands with you.”

His message emphasized the government’s commitment to clearing backlogs and ensuring smoother implementation going forward.

Relief for Families

Fee reimbursement plays a crucial role for thousands of middle-class and economically vulnerable families in the state. Delays in disbursement often create uncertainty for students pursuing higher education. The latest release is expected to ease financial pressure and provide clarity to institutions and beneficiaries alike.

With this move, the government has addressed pending payments for the academic year and reaffirmed its focus on supporting students from disadvantaged sections.

Next Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder Previous Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
else

TRENDING

image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Latest

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Most Read

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Municipal Results May Set Stage for a Fresh Assembly By Election in Telangana

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions