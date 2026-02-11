Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support

In a major relief for students across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has released nearly ₹1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement and scholarships for the 2024–25 academic year. The decision comes following directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with the Finance Department issuing the necessary Budget Release Orders on February 10, 2026.

The funds cover Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and post-matric scholarship dues for students belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Minority communities.

Category-wise Breakup

-> BC Students: ₹258 crore + ₹477 crore (Total ₹735 crore)

-> EWS (EBC & OC): ₹365 crore

-> Minority Students: ₹98 crore

The total allocation stands at approximately ₹1,198 crore, officially rounded to ₹1,200 crore.

These funds will be routed through the respective welfare departments and corporations to clear pending dues related to the 2024–25 academic year.

Minister Nara Lokesh shared the update on X, stating:

“I’m happy to inform that ₹1,200 crore is released today towards Fee Reimbursement & Scholarships through the latest BROs, providing immediate support to lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh. For every student and parent: no one will face hurdles in education. Clearing all dues and ensuring timely assistance going forward is our clear commitment. Study with confidence – your Government stands with you.”

His message emphasized the government’s commitment to clearing backlogs and ensuring smoother implementation going forward.

Relief for Families

Fee reimbursement plays a crucial role for thousands of middle-class and economically vulnerable families in the state. Delays in disbursement often create uncertainty for students pursuing higher education. The latest release is expected to ease financial pressure and provide clarity to institutions and beneficiaries alike.

With this move, the government has addressed pending payments for the academic year and reaffirmed its focus on supporting students from disadvantaged sections.