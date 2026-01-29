Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a major step to strengthen its healthcare system by releasing ₹12,843 crore under the National Health Mission. The funds were issued by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department as the final budget instalment for the 2025–26 financial year.

A virtual review meeting was held at the department headquarters in Mangalagiri. Addressing district officials, the Commissioner made it clear that the released funds must be fully utilised by February 20. He instructed officers to submit expenditure reports immediately after utilisation and warned against delays or procedural lapses.

District-wise allocations show priority-based funding. Guntur district received the highest allocation in the state with ₹2,061 crore. Nellore district was allotted ₹8.60 crore, while Krishna district received ₹6.21 crore. Other districts were sanctioned funds ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹5.20 crore, based on local healthcare needs and capacity.

The Commissioner directed officials to strictly follow NHM guidelines while spending the funds. Transparency and timely execution were emphasised as key requirements. The money will be used to strengthen primary health centres, procure essential medicines, and implement family welfare programmes across the state.

Officials said the timely release and utilisation of funds will significantly improve infrastructure in government hospitals and expand access to free medical services for the public. With the financial year nearing its end, proper utilisation is also expected to strengthen the state’s case for higher allocations in the coming year.