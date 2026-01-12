x
Andhra Pradesh Roads Create History with Guinness World Records

Published on January 12, 2026 by nymisha

India’s highway infrastructure sector has entered a new era of global recognition. The National Highways Authority of India has created history by setting multiple Guinness World Records during the construction of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh. The achievement highlights India’s growing engineering capability and its commitment to world class infrastructure.

Near Puttaparthi, NHAI successfully laid 156 lane kilometres of Bituminous Concrete continuously. This effort shattered the previous global record of 84.4 lane kilometres. Along with this, the project also set a world record for using nearly 57,500 metric tonnes of bituminous material in continuous road construction. These milestones place India at the forefront of large scale highway execution.

The record-breaking journey began earlier on January 6. On the same corridor, NHAI completed 28.8 lane kilometres of Bituminous Concrete within just 24 hours. During this period, more than 10,655 metric tonnes of material were laid without interruption. This single-day effort itself earned two Guinness World Records. With the latest achievement included, NHAI secured a total of four Guinness World Records within one week, drawing global attention.

The success was made possible through advanced machinery, precise planning, and strong logistics management. Technical supervision by institutions such as IIT Bombay ensured quality and adherence to international standards. The coordination between engineers, field teams, and workers played a crucial role in executing the project at such a massive scale.

The Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor spans around 343 kilometres and is designed as a six-lane access-controlled highway. Once completed, it will significantly reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada. The corridor is expected to transform connectivity between Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. It will also support trade, tourism, and industrial growth across the region. The project focuses not only on speed of execution but also on durability and safety that meet global benchmarks.

In a social media post, NHAI stated that the corridor will strengthen interstate connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The authority added that such record-setting achievements reflect India’s determination to deliver faster, safer, and uninterrupted mobility through modern National Highways.

NHAI also confirmed that two more Guinness World Record attempts are currently underway on the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta–Odulapalle section of National Highway 544G. These ongoing efforts further underline the scale and ambition of the project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praised the achievement and said it reflects the vision of the Government of India. He credited Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his strong focus on world class highway infrastructure. The Chief Minister also applauded the engineers, workers, and field teams for their dedication and relentless effort.

India breaking records previously held by countries such as Qatar is a clear indicator of the rapid progress in its infrastructure sector.

