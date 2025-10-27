Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu’s New District Plan Avoid Controversy?

The political map of Andhra Pradesh might be redrawn soon. The state government is reportedly preparing for a massive administrative restructuring that could create new districts, change boundaries, and even rename several divisions and mandals. According to sources, a cabinet subcommittee has already recommended the creation of a new district centred around Markapur, with additional proposals to establish new districts in the Agency region and Amaravati.

The subcommittee will meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday to discuss the proposals in detail. Based on his feedback, the final report will be prepared and presented to the cabinet on November 7 for approval. The entire exercise is on a tight deadline, with the government aiming to complete the process before December 31, as required ahead of the national census.

Markapur May Become Andhra’s New District Headquarters

Among all proposals, the one gaining the most attention is the plan to create a Markapur district. It is expected to include the Kanigiri, Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Darsi, and Markapur constituencies. The proposal fulfills a key election promise made by Chandrababu Naidu during the polls.

However, one major question remains unresolved: where will Kandukur constituency belong? With the upcoming Ramayapatnam Port becoming an economic focal point, there is debate over whether Kandukur should stay in Nellore district or be brought back under Prakasam district. The final call is expected after Naidu’s review meeting.

The government is also planning to form a new district in the Agency area, combining Rampachodavaram and Chinturu divisions with four merged mandals. The move aims to reduce administrative inconvenience for locals who currently travel nearly 187 kilometers from Rampachodavaram to the district headquarters in Paderu.

Amaravati’s Case for District Status

There is also growing momentum for Amaravati to become a district. Surrounded by Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur, the capital region is already functioning as the center of governance with the Secretariat, Assembly, and several new state buildings coming up rapidly. Amaravati is hosting high-profile government events and handling an increasing number of law and protocol responsibilities.

Officials argue that giving it district status would improve coordination and strengthen the capital’s administrative efficiency. The Madana­palle region is also under consideration for district status, and the feasibility report is expected to include detailed justifications.

More Divisions, New Boundaries, and Old Promises

The subcommittee has drafted proposals for 10 new revenue divisions, including Addanki and Madakasira. It is also reviewing petitions to merge constituencies currently split across multiple divisions to simplify governance. In addition, some mandals such as Adoni, which has over 1.5 lakh people, may be bifurcated for easier administration.

The committee has received over 200 petitions from ministers, legislators, and civic groups. Many of these suggest shifting certain constituencies like Mandapeta, Kothapeta, and S. Kota to other districts, correcting what officials call “illogical divisions” made during the previous administration.

Can Naidu Avoid the Political Storm?

Redrawing district lines is rarely smooth. The moment such plans surface, social media erupts, and local political groups rally either in support or opposition. Even the idea of renaming districts can ignite public outcry.

While Naidu’s government insists that this restructuring will bring administrative efficiency and fulfil long-pending public demands, critics argue that it could trigger new disputes and local rivalries. With the December 31 deadline approaching and political sensitivities running high, the real challenge for the TDP government is not just redrawing the map, it’s doing so without sparking another round of Andhra-style political turbulence.