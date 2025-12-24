Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Andhra Pradesh has drawn a clear red line on the proposed Godavari–Cauvery river linking project. The state has told the Centre that it will agree only if its water security is legally protected. Officials have demanded written assurances from the Union government and Chhattisgarh that Andhra Pradesh’s existing share in the Godavari will not be affected until alternative inflows are fully realised.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Water Development Agency in New Delhi, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil. The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, senior central officials, and representatives from multiple states.

Presenting Andhra Pradesh’s position, state water resources officials said the project cannot move forward on assumptions. Chhattisgarh has so far not fully utilised its allocated Godavari waters, but it has also indicated plans to build its own projects in the future. At the same time, proposals to divert water from Himalayan rivers to the Mahanadi and then to the Godavari remain only on paper. There is no clarity on timelines or execution.

Andhra Pradesh fears that if water is diverted to the Cauvery before these alternatives materialise, the state will suffer a direct loss. It has therefore demanded a legally binding agreement. The Centre must clearly state when the Mahanandi waters will reach the Godavari. Until then, Chhattisgarh must formally commit to not using its share. All assurances must fall within a clear legal framework.

The state has also rejected any alignment starting from Ichampally. Andhra Pradesh insists that the link should originate from Polavaram and pass through Prakasam Barrage, Bollapalli reservoir, Banakacherla, and Somasila. It has further sought a higher water share in Karnataka’s Tungabhadra flood linkage project.

Other states voiced differing views. Telangana sought a larger share and urged caution due to ongoing tribunal proceedings. Tamil Nadu backed early execution. Karnataka asked for additional allocation, while Kerala and Maharashtra demanded inclusion and equitable shares.

With no consensus emerging, the Centre has proposed a meeting of all chief ministers to resolve the deadlock and push the project toward a final decision.