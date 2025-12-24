x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Published on December 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Andhra Pradesh has drawn a clear red line on the proposed Godavari–Cauvery river linking project. The state has told the Centre that it will agree only if its water security is legally protected. Officials have demanded written assurances from the Union government and Chhattisgarh that Andhra Pradesh’s existing share in the Godavari will not be affected until alternative inflows are fully realised.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Water Development Agency in New Delhi, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil. The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, senior central officials, and representatives from multiple states.

Presenting Andhra Pradesh’s position, state water resources officials said the project cannot move forward on assumptions. Chhattisgarh has so far not fully utilised its allocated Godavari waters, but it has also indicated plans to build its own projects in the future. At the same time, proposals to divert water from Himalayan rivers to the Mahanadi and then to the Godavari remain only on paper. There is no clarity on timelines or execution.

Andhra Pradesh fears that if water is diverted to the Cauvery before these alternatives materialise, the state will suffer a direct loss. It has therefore demanded a legally binding agreement. The Centre must clearly state when the Mahanandi waters will reach the Godavari. Until then, Chhattisgarh must formally commit to not using its share. All assurances must fall within a clear legal framework.

The state has also rejected any alignment starting from Ichampally. Andhra Pradesh insists that the link should originate from Polavaram and pass through Prakasam Barrage, Bollapalli reservoir, Banakacherla, and Somasila. It has further sought a higher water share in Karnataka’s Tungabhadra flood linkage project.

Other states voiced differing views. Telangana sought a larger share and urged caution due to ongoing tribunal proceedings. Tamil Nadu backed early execution. Karnataka asked for additional allocation, while Kerala and Maharashtra demanded inclusion and equitable shares.

With no consensus emerging, the Centre has proposed a meeting of all chief ministers to resolve the deadlock and push the project toward a final decision.

Next Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track? Previous SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project
image
SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet