Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Published on January 7, 2026 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Andhra Pradesh has marked a major milestone in national highway construction with the setting of two Guinness World Records on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The achievement was recorded on January 6 on the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta stretch of NH-544G, reinforcing the state’s growing reputation in modern infrastructure development.

The records were achieved under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India. Maharashtra-based Rajpath Infracon Private Limited executed the task by laying an unprecedented 28.95 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete within a continuous 24-hour period. A total of 10,675 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete was used during the operation near Puttaparthi in Sathya Sai district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described the achievement as a moment of national pride. He said the feat reflected the long-term vision of the Government of India and its strong focus on building world-class road infrastructure. Naidu credited the leadership of Nitin Gadkari for driving transformative changes in the highways sector.

In a message shared on X, the Chief Minister noted that the work was completed in full compliance with stringent NHAI quality standards. He praised the engineers, workers, and field teams for their exceptional commitment and coordination.

Naidu also revealed that the momentum would continue, with two more Guinness World Record attempts scheduled by January 11 on Packages Two and Three of the same economic corridor. The achievement underscores Andhra Pradesh’s growing role in India’s infrastructure revolution.

