Andhra Pradesh Shines as Centre Approves ₹5,500-Crore Projects Under Electronics Manufacturing Boost

Published on October 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh Shines as Centre Approves ₹5,500-Crore Projects Under Electronics Manufacturing Boost

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a key player in India’s latest electronics manufacturing expansion. The Central Government has approved seven projects worth over ₹5,500 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, aimed at strengthening the country’s domestic production ecosystem.

Union Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in New Delhi that these projects will generate products worth ₹36,559 crore and create over 5,100 direct jobs. Among all the states, Andhra Pradesh stands out with a major investment by Sirma Strategic Electronics Pvt. Ltd., which will set up a ₹765-crore multi-layer PCB manufacturing unit. This facility is expected to produce goods worth ₹6,933 crore and provide employment to around 955 people.

Tamil Nadu will see five new units established by Canes Circuits India Pvt. Ltd. and Assent Circuit Pvt. Ltd. with a combined investment of ₹4,271 crore, while SRF Limited will set up another facility in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of ₹496 crore. These new units will help India meet 20% of its domestic PCB demand, 100% of copper-clad laminate demand, and 15% of camera module demand. The initiative marks a significant step towards making key electronic components truly Made in Bharat.

Vaishnaw added that the scheme has attracted 249 proposals nationwide, representing a potential investment of ₹1.15 lakh crore and the creation of over 1.42 lakh jobs. With Andhra Pradesh taking the lead, the state is fast becoming a vital hub in India’s high-tech manufacturing landscape.

