Andhra to incorporate ‘Gender Budget’ to better serve women

Andhra Pradesh could be the first state in India to incorporate a concept called ‘Gender Budget’ in its annual Budget for FY 2021-22 aimed at better serving women.

On International Women’s Day on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that the Gender Budget should clearly list out the expenditures for women’s welfare under various schemes.

As per the 2011 Budget, only 60 per cent women in Andhra Pradesh were literate while the balance 40 per cent were unable to pursue education.

In order to resolve this issue and lower the burden of providing quality education, the state government has introduced schemes such as the Jaganna Amm Vodi, which encompassed an expenditure of Rs 13,022 crore in two years’ time.

In five years’ time, this scheme will spend Rs 32,500 crore, benefiting over 44.5 lakh mothers and 85 lakh students.

“Women should be given equal rights economically, socially and politically and their services in bettering the society should be recognised,” said Reddy.

He said the state government has spent Rs 80,000 crore in 21 months for women’s welfare through schemes such as Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Asara and Kapu Nestam.

“Besides ensuring women’s welfare, the government has also focused on empowering women socially, politically, economically and made laws to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in all nominated posts and works,” said Reddy.

Along with 900 Disha patrolling vehicles, the Chief Minister has also launched 18 Disha crime scene management vehicles.

Meanwhile, Suprava Harichandan, the wife of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, celebrated International Women’s Day at the Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall at an event organised by women the employees.

“It is a very important day for all the women as it is celebrated in recognition of their contribution to the society and the equal role played by women in nation building,” she said, as she distributed gifts to the women employees of the Raj Bhavan.