Andhra tops in Industrial Investments in the Country

Andhra Pradesh emerged as the number one State in the country, which attracted maximum actual industrial investment in India in the first seven months of 2022. In a report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Andhra Pradesh leads the country and is followed by Odisha. Both these states together received 45% of Rs1,71,285 crore total investment that India received in the first 7 months.

AP topped the list with Rs. 40,361 crore investments, while Odisha with Rs. 36,828 crore, Maharashtra stands third with Rs. 20,949 crore, followed by Gujarat with Rs17,620 crore.