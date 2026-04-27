Andhra University Turns 100: A Celebration of Legacy and a Bigger Future

The centenary celebrations of Andhra University brought together leaders, achievers, and students for a landmark moment in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu kept his message simple and forward looking. He said Andhra Pradesh is now seeing steady investments and new industries. He pointed out that the state is also earning recognition through awards, which reflects growing confidence from outside. He believes the dream of a developed Andhra Pradesh by 2047 is not distant if the same pace continues.

He also spoke about Visakhapatnam’s rise. According to him, the city is fast becoming a global destination for technology and innovation. He said Andhra University has always played a role in connecting the city to the world, with students coming here from dozens of countries.

M. Venkaiah Naidu echoed a similar sentiment. He said investments are coming in, industries are expanding, and the state is moving in the right direction. For him, the idea of a developed Andhra Pradesh by 2047 is realistic if this momentum continues.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar added a personal and inspiring touch to the celebrations. He shared a memory from his younger days. He said he would play loud music in the car while traveling. His father would sit next to him and read a book. He never asked him to reduce the volume. Sachin paused and explained why. He said it was not about ignoring the noise. It was about giving space and trusting him. That quiet understanding, he said, helped him become who he is.

Back on the larger theme, Chandrababu Naidu urged students to think bigger. He said getting a job should not be the final goal. Creating jobs should be. He assured that the government is ready to support ideas, startups, and innovation.

He assured full government support for innovation and startups. He announced financial support of Rs 500 crore for Andhra University and set a target for the institution to enter the global top 100.