x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Andhra’s Vanishing Forests: Over 4.8 Lakh Trees Felled in Recent Years

Published on August 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Andhra’s Vanishing Forests: Over 4.8 Lakh Trees Felled in Recent Years

Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav

In a startling revelation, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav informed the Lok Sabha that 4,84,249 trees have been cut down in Andhra Pradesh over the last five years. This information was provided in response to a question raised by Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani.

Breaking down the numbers, Minister Yadav explained that 2,44,830 trees were removed from leased lands, while 1,35,023 trees were felled on diverted forest lands. Additionally, 1,04,396 trees were cut illegally, bringing the total to a staggering 4,84,249.

The district-wise data paints a concerning picture:

Tirupati District: 1,02,313 trees cut (61,964 legally and 40,349 illegally)
Annamayya District: 50,359 trees removed (23,181 from leased lands and 27,178 illegally)
Chittoor District: 66,330 trees felled (19,954 on land titles, 20,423 on diverted lands, and 25,953 illegally)
YSR District: 59,375 trees cut (53,375 on diverted forest land and 6,000 illegally)

The minister also revealed that 769.66 hectares of forest land has been diverted across the state in five years.

Also Read : Support Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP requests centre

The district-wise breakdown of diverted forest land is as follows:

Anantapur District: 165.07 hectares
Chittoor District: 146.93 hectares
Tirupati District: 107.95 hectares
YSR District: 77.62 hectares

This large-scale deforestation has raised concerns among environmentalists and citizens alike, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of forest protection laws and sustainable development practices in the state.

-Sanyogita

Next Harish Shankar responds about Ustaad Bhagat Singh Previous Buzz: Kriti Sanon in Dhanush’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma
image
Krish gets Married Again

Latest

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family