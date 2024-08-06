Andhra’s Vanishing Forests: Over 4.8 Lakh Trees Felled in Recent Years

In a startling revelation, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav informed the Lok Sabha that 4,84,249 trees have been cut down in Andhra Pradesh over the last five years. This information was provided in response to a question raised by Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani.

Breaking down the numbers, Minister Yadav explained that 2,44,830 trees were removed from leased lands, while 1,35,023 trees were felled on diverted forest lands. Additionally, 1,04,396 trees were cut illegally, bringing the total to a staggering 4,84,249.

The district-wise data paints a concerning picture:

– Tirupati District: 1,02,313 trees cut (61,964 legally and 40,349 illegally)

– Annamayya District: 50,359 trees removed (23,181 from leased lands and 27,178 illegally)

– Chittoor District: 66,330 trees felled (19,954 on land titles, 20,423 on diverted lands, and 25,953 illegally)

– YSR District: 59,375 trees cut (53,375 on diverted forest land and 6,000 illegally)

The minister also revealed that 769.66 hectares of forest land has been diverted across the state in five years.

The district-wise breakdown of diverted forest land is as follows:

– Anantapur District: 165.07 hectares

– Chittoor District: 146.93 hectares

– Tirupati District: 107.95 hectares

– YSR District: 77.62 hectares

This large-scale deforestation has raised concerns among environmentalists and citizens alike, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of forest protection laws and sustainable development practices in the state.

-Sanyogita