Anil occupied hundreds of crores worth of property, says Lokesh

Stating that former minister, P Anil Kumar Yadav, has illegally occupied lands in benami names in various parts of Nellore district worth hundreds of crores, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday presented evidence to this effect.

In a chit chat with media persons during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday, Lokesh said Anil occupied 50 acres of land worth Rs 10 cr at Donthali in the name of one Chiranjeevi and Ajantha, who are his benamis while in Naidupet he occupied 58 acres worth Rs 100 cr in some benami names. At Inamadugu Centre land worth Rs 10 cr was grabbed in some benami name and in Iskcon City 87 acres of land worth Rs 33 cr was occupied by the former minister, he said.

At Allipuram land worth Rs 105 cr was grabbed and at Sadarapalem 12 acres worth Rs 48 cr was illegally occupied while in Brindavanam in the name of Setti Suresh four acres worth Rs 25 cr and in Damaramadugu Anil Kumar grabbed five acres worth Rs 4 cr in the name of his brother-in-law, Lokesh told media persons at the chit chat.

Between Gudur and Chennur, the former minister has illegally occupied 120 acres, he added. Lokesh also released a book containing the promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy to Nellore people during his pada yatra as the Leader of the Opposition before 2019 polls.

Later during an interaction with local businessmen, Lokesh said that they did not face any problems during the TDP regime and expressed apprehensions that in every likelihood a business holiday will be announced soon on the lines of crop holiday. On hearing the problems raised by the businessmen, Lokesh said the coming TDP government will introduce the ‘cost of doing business’ concept to bring down their expenditure.

Assuring them that the power charges too will be brought down by the coming TDP government, Lokesh said that the party MPs will fight for bringing down the tax on rice export. Soon after coming back to power taxes on fuel too will be reduced, he added.

In a press note released, Lokesh said that former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a brand ambassador to Andhra Pradesh while the huge debts being raised by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, have become a burden on the people of the State.

At Kovvur, 200 persons joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. The pada yatra reached another milestone of 1900 km. When farmers from Kovvur met Lokesh he promised to resolve all their issues once the TDP is into power again.