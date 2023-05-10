Anil Ravipudi Brings Bollywood Villain For NBK108

Nandamuri Balakrishna appeared in an intense avatar in the first look poster of NBK108 which was unveiled for Ugadi. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the two posters presented Balakrishna in two different avatars.

The movie stars Sreeleela in a crucial role and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The makers today announced to have cast Arjun Rampal. The actor who mostly played villain roles in Bollywood is playing a powerful role in his maiden Telugu movie NBK108. The official announcement has been made with a video that sees an interesting conversation between Arjun Rampal and Anil Ravipudi.

The director penned a first-of-its-kind script to present Balakrishna in a completely different character in the movie being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.