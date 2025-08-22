Anil Ravipudi delivers the Best of Megastar

Tollywood’s Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi knows the strengths of his lead actors and he pens scripts to elevate them in the best manner. After utilizing the comic timing of Venkatesh, he is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The glimpse has been out and it is quite impressive. Mega fans are left in delight with the presentation of Megastar. Though nothing much has been revealed about the film, the glimpse is loaded with the mannerisms of Chiranjeevi and his screen presence is impressive.

When social media is full of trolls about films, Anil Ravipudi has been successful in impressing Mega fans keeping the trolls away. The glimpse keeps big expectations on the film. Anil Ravipudi also said that the film is full of fanboy moments with the vintage looks of Megastar. The shoot of the film is currently going on and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026. Nayanthara is the heroine and Bheems is the music composer. On the whole, Anil Ravipudi has been successful in presenting the best of Megastar through the title glimpse on Chiranjeevi’s birthday.