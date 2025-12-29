Anil Ravipudi emerges as a huge Brand of Entertainment in 2025

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has the distinction of delivering blockbusters with each one of his film, till date. Normally, directors with such a long run of successes at the box office tend to weaken their brand as monotony does creep in. But Anil Ravipudi proved to be different and emerged as “Brand of Entertainment” for the year 2025.

When Sankranti festival entertainers started focusing on big budget films and high-octane action entertainers, he started changing it with F2 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej. For next year, he delivered a remarkable entertainer for festival with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Completing his hat-trick of Sankranti festival blockbusters – he delivered Sankrantiki Vasthunnam with Victory Venkatesh as solo lead. Among senior stars, the movie emerged as highest grosser ever and biggest ROI hit of the year, by grossing Rs.300 crores at the box office. That too with huge action entertainers in competition with big stars.

This changed the Outlook of the industry and now, everyone is trying their luck for Sankrant with family entertainers. But with built-in audiences over his past eight films, Anil Ravipudi has become such a big brand that his next with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has the most anticipation among all films for Sankranti, 2026.

Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will share screen for the first time in this film, too. Already songs like Meesala Pilla and Sasirekha have become chartbusters and Mega Victory Song is on the way. Looks like Anil Ravipudi has aced the formula of entertaining audiences to emerge as a huge Brand of Entertainment, himself.