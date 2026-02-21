Anil Ravipudi on a Hunt for Other Options

Tollywood’s Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is all set to direct Victory Venkatesh in his next project. There are a lot of speculations about the other lead actor in this film. Names like Fahadh Faasil and Karthi are speculated. Anil Ravipudi made it clear and asked everyone not to believe in speculations. The scriptwork is currently happening and Anil Ravipudi will be ready with the bound script by April. The shooting schedules are planned from June this year.

As there is ample time for the shoot to commence, Anil Ravipudi is not in a hurry to finalize the other lead actor. He is on a hunt for several options and he will lock an actor who will fall in the budget of his film. As Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi will be taking big remunerations for the project, the other lead actor should have a decent market and his remuneration should be accessible. For now, there is no actor finalized for the role. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers and Suresh Productions will present this entertainer. This untitled film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release.