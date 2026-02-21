x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anil Ravipudi on a Hunt for Other Options

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure
image
Sharwa’s Utmost Dedication For Bhogi
image
Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments
image
Powerhouse Collaboration of Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in KHxRK: Madness
image
Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead

Anil Ravipudi on a Hunt for Other Options

Tollywood’s Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is all set to direct Victory Venkatesh in his next project. There are a lot of speculations about the other lead actor in this film. Names like Fahadh Faasil and Karthi are speculated. Anil Ravipudi made it clear and asked everyone not to believe in speculations. The scriptwork is currently happening and Anil Ravipudi will be ready with the bound script by April. The shooting schedules are planned from June this year.

As there is ample time for the shoot to commence, Anil Ravipudi is not in a hurry to finalize the other lead actor. He is on a hunt for several options and he will lock an actor who will fall in the budget of his film. As Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi will be taking big remunerations for the project, the other lead actor should have a decent market and his remuneration should be accessible. For now, there is no actor finalized for the role. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers and Suresh Productions will present this entertainer. This untitled film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release.

Next Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead Previous Will Prabhas work with Puri Jagannadh?
else

TRENDING

image
Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure
image
Sharwa’s Utmost Dedication For Bhogi
image
Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments

Latest

image
Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure
image
Sharwa’s Utmost Dedication For Bhogi
image
Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments
image
Powerhouse Collaboration of Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in KHxRK: Madness
image
Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead

Most Read

image
Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback
image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire