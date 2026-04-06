Anil Sunkara aims a Strong Comeback

The disasters of Bhola Shankar and Agent left producer Anil Sunkara shattered. He is recovering from his financial losses and is in plans to make a strong comeback in Telugu cinema. This year, he started with Nari Nari Naduma Murari and the film ended up as a decent one. Now, Anil Sunkara is planning to start five films very soon. All these films are in the various phases of pre-production.

Anil Sunkara will produce films with Sai Dharam Tej, Sundeep Kishan and Manchu Manoj soon. All these three films will be announced very soon. Apart from these, he locked scripts with two debut directors. These will be made with new faces. On the whole, Anil Sunkara is lining up five films very soon.