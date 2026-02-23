x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Top Production Houses Exit from Ajith’s Film

Published on February 23, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Top Production Houses Exit from Ajith’s Film

Ajith

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is on a break after the release of Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film and they had plans to repeat the combination after Good Bad Ugly. But Mythri Movie Makers have decided to take an exit. A couple of Tamil producers were in talks and later the project landed into the hands of Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments. He also walked out of the film after the financial calculations.

Bollywood production house Pen Studios initiated talks. Ajith’s big remuneration has been a barrier for the project and Pen Studios too walked out of the film. Adhik Ravichandran is now ready with the script and the film now needs a producer. Ajith’s big remuneration quote made almost five producers walk out of the film. For now, there is no producer for the project.

Next Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions Previous Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit first single Rubaroo to melt hearts
else

TRENDING

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS

Latest

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Most Read

image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions
image
Nearly 4 in 10 Adults in Hyderabad May Have Fatty Liver Disease

Related Articles

Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit