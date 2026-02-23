Top Production Houses Exit from Ajith’s Film

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is on a break after the release of Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film and they had plans to repeat the combination after Good Bad Ugly. But Mythri Movie Makers have decided to take an exit. A couple of Tamil producers were in talks and later the project landed into the hands of Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments. He also walked out of the film after the financial calculations.

Bollywood production house Pen Studios initiated talks. Ajith’s big remuneration has been a barrier for the project and Pen Studios too walked out of the film. Adhik Ravichandran is now ready with the script and the film now needs a producer. Ajith’s big remuneration quote made almost five producers walk out of the film. For now, there is no producer for the project.