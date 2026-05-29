Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation

A fresh political controversy has erupted after Telangana Congress leader and Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy launched a strong attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. –

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Anirudh Reddy described Pawan Kalyan as a “package star” and questioned his political credibility. He claimed that if YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers a better political deal in the future, Pawan Kalyan might not hesitate to switch sides.

Anirudh Reddy also came out strongly in support of political analyst Professor K. Nageshwar. He criticized the recent attacks and remarks directed at the professor by Jana Sena supporters and leaders. According to the Congress MLA, Pawan Kalyan lacks both the standing and the authority to question a respected academic and political commentator like Professor Nageshwar.

Taking his criticism a step further, Anirudh Reddy threw an open challenge to the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. He said that if anyone attempted to target Professor Nageshwar, he would personally stand in front of his residence and resist such actions. He asserted that Telangana would not tolerate any attempt by leaders from Andhra Pradesh to interfere with or intimidate voices from the state.

The Congress legislator also issued a strong warning against what he described as efforts to create tensions between the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He stated that disrespecting Telangana’s self-respect or targeting local intellectuals could lead to serious political consequences. Referring to past regional sentiments, he warned that movements similar to the “Go Back Andhra” campaign could re-emerge if such issues continued.

Anirudh Reddy further questioned the approach of several Andhra Pradesh political leaders regarding Hyderabad and Amaravati. He pointed out that many leaders continue to live, invest, and conduct business in Hyderabad while simultaneously promoting large-scale development projects in Andhra Pradesh. He asked why massive investments were being made in Amaravati when many political and business interests still remained centered in Hyderabad.