Anirudh’s Hyderabad Concert went Crazy

Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander performed live for the first time in a concert in Hyderabad and it is named ‘Anirudh XV – 15 Years With You concert’. It was a packed house and the concert went crazy. Natural Nani attended the concert along with his family and he was all excited when Anirudh performed ‘Jadal’ from his upcoming film The Paradise. Nani cheered up the crowds. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara too was present along with several Tollywood celebrities. The event was well planned and Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi took personal care of the arrangements.

Anirudh also performed live for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan song ‘Naa Ready’. The atmosphere was electrifying and Anirudh performed for some of his best numbers in Telugu and Tamil. This is the biggest ever musical live concert that took place in Hyderabad in the recent times.