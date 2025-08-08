x
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock

Published on August 8, 2025 by swathy

Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock

Telugu girl Anjali ruled the roost in South cinema by pairing with several top league actors in all four languages. She carved out a niche for herself with her natural and spontaneous acting skills. Like many other heroines, Anjali took a liking for lady oriented films and won laurels for her performance in such movies like Geethanjali, Nishadbaham, Chitrangada and Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi. She also cultivated a habit to portray substantial character roles in other films as well.

The Seethamma Vakkitlo Sirimalle Chettu heroine tried to consolidate her position in Tollywood with an author backed role in Ram Charan’s Game Changer. She desired to catapult her craze with Shankar mark character. Unfortunately, the film ended up as a huge debacle and made her feel guilty for taking up a wrong choice in her career. She was thoroughly disappointed with the result and didn’t even talk about the film after its release.

Now, she has moved past the embarassing result of Game Changer and resumed her activity in Tollywood. She is now coming up with another female centric thriller which is going to be directed by Rajasekhar Reddy who previously helmed films like Software Sudheer and Galodu. The untitled project was launched on Friday in Hyderabad. The genre and the remaining details are kept under wraps, but the film is said to be novel attempt with strong character arcs. Anjali will be portraying a powerful role in this character driven suspense thriller.

