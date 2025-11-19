x
Home > Politics

Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers

Published on November 19, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers

PM Kisan

It’s festive time for farmers as Chandrababu Sarkar released Annadata Sukhibhava money to farmers, bringing cheers to the 46.85 lakh ryots in Andhra Pradesh state.

About Rs 3,135 Cr have been disbursed into the accounts of the farmers across the state, immediately after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu officially released the scheme’s second installment in Kamalapuram constituency on Wednesday.

Under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Government pays about Rs 20,000 per year to every farmer. The Rs 6,000 per year amount paid through PM Kisan scheme is also included in Annadata Sukhibhava scheme disbursal amount.

While that’s the situation of AP farmers, their counterparts from other states are also celebrating the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched the disbursal of 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

After participating in late Sri Satya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi, PM flew directly to Coimbatore to release PM Kisan funds.

Under PM Kisan Sammaan Nidhi Yojana about Rs 18,000 Cr have been disbursed into the accounts of 9 Cr farmers. As a result festive atmosphere is being witnessed in villages across the country.

