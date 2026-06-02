Annamalai Quits BJP, Set to Launch New Political Party in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has reportedly resigned from the party, setting the stage for a major political development in the state. His decision comes after meetings with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi. According to sources, Annamalai’s meeting with Amit Shah lasted for about 30 minutes, and he also met other BJP senior leaders like Nitin Nabin and BL Santosh and left without talking to the media.

Political circles in Tamil Nadu have been buzzing with speculation for months about Annamalai’s plans. Ever since he was replaced as state BJP chief in 2025, signs of dissatisfaction had become increasingly visible. He stood far from the party even in the 2026 assembly elections. Reports suggest that he was unhappy with the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK and felt sidelined within the party’s decision-making process.

With Vijay already shaking up Tamil Nadu politics through TVK, Annamalai seems to believe there is room for one more alternative in a state where many voters are looking beyond the familiar political choices. If his proposed party gains momentum, it could emerge as a significant player in Tamil Nadu politics and add a new dimension to the state’s electoral landscape in the years ahead.