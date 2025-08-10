x
Home > Politics

Another Alleged Scam Surfaces in YSRCP Era: ‘Adudham Andhra’ Under Vigilance Lens

Published on August 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

Another Alleged Scam Surfaces in YSRCP Era: ‘Adudham Andhra’ Under Vigilance Lens

After controversies over liquor, quartz mining, sand mining, and alleged blackmail rackets, yet another scandal from the YSRCP government’s tenure has come to light. The Vigilance Department has completed a state-wide investigation into suspected large-scale misuse of funds in the ‘Adudham Andhra’ sports programme. The probe spanned all districts, tracing how public money was spent and uncovering alleged diversions. The final report will be handed over to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

According to the findings, the scheme, launched under the guise of promoting sports, was allegedly repurposed for political mileage. Complaints allege that YSRCP supporters were showcased as players and received payments and rewards, regardless of whether they participated in or won any matches.

The programme, reportedly overseen by then Minister Roja and Baireddy Siddharth Reddy, is suspected to have seen irregularities exceeding ₹120 crore.

Investigators also point to inflated billing, procurement of low-quality sports materials, and fund siphoning at multiple stages of the project. Sources say these details will be fully outlined in the Vigilance report, and once it is submitted to the DGP, the case is expected to proceed to the action phase.

