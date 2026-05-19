Another SIT Formed in Bandi Bhageerath POCSO Case as Telangana Legal Heat Intensifies

In response to the growing controversy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the online smear campaign. The SIT will function under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police Shweta and will investigate the origin of the posts, the networks behind them, and the people responsible for circulating the content.

The issue escalated after several social media accounts. It alleged IT cell operators circulated claims that a key post would be offered to the husband of a High Court judge if anticipatory bail was granted to Bandi Bhageerath. The allegations spread rapidly across digital platforms and triggered outrage within legal circles.

Police have already detained a man identified as Damodar, who is believed to be one of the key accused in the online campaign. Following a formal complaint filed by the High Court Registrar at Charminar Police Station, a criminal case was registered. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the investigation was later transferred to the Cyber Crime wing and the newly constituted SIT.

During the anticipatory bail hearing held on Friday night, Justice T. Madhavi Devi expressed strong concern over the social media attacks directed at the judiciary. The judge observed that courts function strictly on legal merit and evidence. She also noted that such malicious campaigns damage public trust in the judicial system.

The controversy has sparked sharp reactions from legal associations and members of the judiciary. Several legal bodies condemned the online propaganda and demanded strict action against those attempting to influence or intimidate the court through social media narratives.

At the same time, police also registered separate cases against individuals accused of sharing photographs and videos related to the minor victim. Authorities said the circulation of such content violated the victim’s privacy and breached child protection laws. The action followed complaints made by the Child Welfare Committee.

The High Court has already directed media outlets and social media platforms to immediately remove all photos, videos, and identifying material linked to the victim. The court made it clear that any disclosure affecting the identity or dignity of the minor would invite serious legal consequences.

With parallel investigations now underway, the Bandi Bhageerath case has moved far beyond a regular criminal probe. It has turned into a high-voltage legal and political battle that is drawing intense attention across Telangana.