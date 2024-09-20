ANR National Award for Megastar Chiranjeevi

Legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao had an immense contribution to Telugu cinema. His 100th birth anniversary celebrations are celebrated by his family members in a grand manner. On the occasion, King Nagarjuna announced that the prestigious ANR National Award will be given to Megastar Chiranjeevi. The event will take place on September 28th in Hyderabad and Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will grace the event. The prestigious ANR National Award is given for film actors who contributed immensely to the craft.

The awards event got a pause after the demise of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna announced that the ANR National Award will be given every year. Chiranjeevi shares a great bonding with the Akkinenis. Chiranjeevi and ANR worked together in Mechanic Alludu. During the occasion, Nagarjuna also announced the screening of the classics of ANR across the Telugu states for free from September 20th to 22nd. Films like Devadas, Bharya Bharthalu, Doctor Chakravarthy, Sudigundalu, Prem Nagar, Premabhishekam and Manam will be screened across the selected theatres of AP and Telangana. The entry is free on a first come, first serve basis.