Anumana Pakshi Gulab Jam Song: Ramana Gogula hits Big

With DJ Tillu, writer-director Vimal Krishna made a solid impression on Telugu audiences. Now, he is back with Anumana Pakshi starring Rag Mayur and Merin Philip in leading roles. The movie is produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Meghha Chilakka, Sneha Rajesh Jagtiani, Vihaan Dand, Sricharan Marneni.

The makers have impressed with the promotional material till date and glimpse showcased the protagonist character in fun manner. Now, they have unveiled Gulab Jam Song and it is creative, funny. The lyrics are very catchy and tune by Sri Charan Pakala is hummable.

Makers added BTS clips to the lyrical video while showcasing the chemistry on screen between Rag Mayur and Merin Philip. The different getups, change in backgrounds and creative representation of both characters take this song to new level. It is a fun song to listen.

Ramana Gogula’s rendition added a new flavour to the song and it is his big hit after Godari Gattipaina from Sankrantiki Vasthunnam. Kittu Vissapragada lyrics are another highlight for the song. Makers are planning to release Anumana Pakshi as a Summer treat.