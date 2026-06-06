Anurag Kashyap is Back with a Bang

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has delivered some of the cult classics of Hindi cinema. Soon, he delivered a series of debacles, landed into controversies and turned busy as an actor. Anurag Kashyap is back to direction and his recent offering Bandar released yesterday. The film got a limited release and the film featuring Bobby Deol has received the best reviews and response from the audience. Bandar is a hard-hitting attempt that is packed with some of the best performances.

Anurag Kashyap who is known for his realistic approach has delivered one more gripping film. Bandar also discusses about a sensitive topic that will appeal to everyone. Despite a limited release, the film witnessed huge footfalls today because of the word of mouth. The makers also did not promote the film much. The team is confident that the word of mouth will take the film to the next level. Bandar features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty in prominent roles. Saffron Magicworks are the producers.