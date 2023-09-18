Anushka is back on a Weight-loss Mission

Over the years, Anushka Shetty has been trying hard to cut down her weight but she could not return back slim. Anushka has several offers lined up but the talented beauty is not signing films because of her weight loss issues. As per the update, Anushka is again on a weight loss mission and she is working hard to cut down her weight. The actress is approached to play one of the leading ladies in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film which will be directed by Vashishta.

The pre-production work of the film is currently happening and the shoot commences next year. A photo shoot will be done on Anushka after which the final call will be taken. UV Creations will produce this big-budget film which is a fantasy film. Anushka’s recent film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been decent.