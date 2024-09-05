x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anushka Sharma’s big comments on Parenthood

Published on September 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Anushka Sharma’s big comments on Parenthood

Anushka Sharma, the 36-year-old actor, recently shared her experiences as a parent. She and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children: their three-year-old daughter Vamika and six-month-old son Akaay. Sharma acknowledged that there is immense pressure on parents to be perfect, but she believes it’s important to admit mistakes in front of children, so they don’t grow up with unrealistic expectations. She emphasized that leading by example is more effective than giving direct instructions, and that children learn from observing how their parents live their lives, such as showing gratitude.

Anushka has been away from acting though she is producing films on a full-fledged note. She is also active during the matches of Virat Kohli and she travels with him. Anushka Sharma’s recent statements about parenthood are making headlines.

Next Pawan Kalyan suffering with Viral Fever Previous Faria Abdullah @ Mathu Vadalara 2 Promotions
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

Latest

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look