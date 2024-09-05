Anushka Sharma’s big comments on Parenthood

Anushka Sharma, the 36-year-old actor, recently shared her experiences as a parent. She and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children: their three-year-old daughter Vamika and six-month-old son Akaay. Sharma acknowledged that there is immense pressure on parents to be perfect, but she believes it’s important to admit mistakes in front of children, so they don’t grow up with unrealistic expectations. She emphasized that leading by example is more effective than giving direct instructions, and that children learn from observing how their parents live their lives, such as showing gratitude.

Anushka has been away from acting though she is producing films on a full-fledged note. She is also active during the matches of Virat Kohli and she travels with him. Anushka Sharma’s recent statements about parenthood are making headlines.