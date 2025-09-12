Anushka steps away from Social Media

Top actress Anushka Shetty has been quite selective with her films and the actress tested her luck with Ghaati recently. Leave about the film’s result, Ghaati failed to register decent openings and it is a huge loss for the makers. The entire team including Anushka and Krish were left in shock with the result. Before the film’s release, Anushka said that she would do more and more films and will tell more stories in the next few years. Soon, she decided to stay away from social media for a while and she posted a message.