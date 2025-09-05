x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review

Published on September 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review

Ghaati movie review

Telugu360 2.25/5

Krish is one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. His films are high on social awareness and relations between people. Emotions are his core strength. Krish decided to direct a proper commercial film which will be high on action. Top actress Anushka has signed the film and Ghaati carried big expectations. The film released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Ghaati happens near the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. A ganja named Sheelavathi is grown in this region and it is in huge demand across the world. Kaastala Nayudu (Ravindra Vijay), Kandula Nayudu (Chaitanya Rao) are known for farming this rare breed of ganja in the region. They are ruthless to those who are against them. Ghaatis play a crucial role in this journey as they transport the ganja. Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu) and Sheelavathi (Anushka) also work as ghaatis but they stay far from Nayudu brothers. The rest of Ghaati is all about the story of Desi Raju and Sheelavathi and what happens next.

Analysis:

Krish films are realistic and they are relatable. Most of the characters in his films are well related that we see in real life. Krish wanted to narrate the story of the ghaatis and he has done enough homework about the lifestyle of the ghaatis and about the rare ganja that is cultivated in that specific region. Ghaati is emotionless and looks very routine. The film is a revenge drama and is the story of Sheelavathi who fights against the odds. Krish starts the film by narrating the lifestyle of ghaatis.

The film picks up after Desi Raju and Sheelavathi are introduced. The railway station scene is quite impressive. The first half of the film happens at a very slow pace and the interval episode is decent. Jagapathi Babu’s investigation along with the characters of Kaastala Nayudu and Kandula Nayudu fails to impress the audience. Jagapathi Babu’s role will irritate the audience. There is a lot of unwanted stuff in the film.

Some of the revenge plans of Sheelavathi are impressive and they elevated the film well. Krish presented Anushka in a mass avatar as an Action Queen in the film as Sheelavathi. The action episodes are shot well but Ghaati misses the needed emotion throughout. The audience expected a lot of emotional drama from a Krish’s film but this went missing in Ghaati.

Even Anushka’s characterization was not well written. The audience will be left confused why Sheelavathi says no as ghaati and why she soon forces Desi Raju for the same work. Though Krish tried to justify the roles, they were not well narrated and most of the episodes did not connect with the audience. Krish has taken a fresh plot, narrating the life of ghaatis and about the rare ganja breed. But adding a revenge drama through commercial elements has done a lot of damage for Ghaati. Some of the action episodes, Anushka’s elevations, locations, background score and the production values stand out in Ghaati.

Performances:

Burra Sai Madhav’s work did not live up to the expectations. The dialogues missed his mark. The background score was decent and it elevated some of the episodes. The Ghaati title song sounded very new. Anushka has done her part well. Vikram Prabhu’s screen presence is good and he worked hard for his role. Chaitanya Rao is a surprise in Ghaati while Ravindra Vijay gets a regular role.

Ghaati is like making a Pushpa with a strong heroine. Though Anushka has delivered her best, Krish fails in making Ghaati an engaging commercial drama. Krish fails with Ghaati as the film doesn’t keep the audience engaged though the action episodes stand out.

Telugu360 2.25/5

Next Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema Previous What Happened to Krish?
else

TRENDING

image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
image
Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures