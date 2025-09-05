Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review

Ghaati movie review

Krish is one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. His films are high on social awareness and relations between people. Emotions are his core strength. Krish decided to direct a proper commercial film which will be high on action. Top actress Anushka has signed the film and Ghaati carried big expectations. The film released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Ghaati happens near the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. A ganja named Sheelavathi is grown in this region and it is in huge demand across the world. Kaastala Nayudu (Ravindra Vijay), Kandula Nayudu (Chaitanya Rao) are known for farming this rare breed of ganja in the region. They are ruthless to those who are against them. Ghaatis play a crucial role in this journey as they transport the ganja. Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu) and Sheelavathi (Anushka) also work as ghaatis but they stay far from Nayudu brothers. The rest of Ghaati is all about the story of Desi Raju and Sheelavathi and what happens next.

Analysis:

Krish films are realistic and they are relatable. Most of the characters in his films are well related that we see in real life. Krish wanted to narrate the story of the ghaatis and he has done enough homework about the lifestyle of the ghaatis and about the rare ganja that is cultivated in that specific region. Ghaati is emotionless and looks very routine. The film is a revenge drama and is the story of Sheelavathi who fights against the odds. Krish starts the film by narrating the lifestyle of ghaatis.

The film picks up after Desi Raju and Sheelavathi are introduced. The railway station scene is quite impressive. The first half of the film happens at a very slow pace and the interval episode is decent. Jagapathi Babu’s investigation along with the characters of Kaastala Nayudu and Kandula Nayudu fails to impress the audience. Jagapathi Babu’s role will irritate the audience. There is a lot of unwanted stuff in the film.

Some of the revenge plans of Sheelavathi are impressive and they elevated the film well. Krish presented Anushka in a mass avatar as an Action Queen in the film as Sheelavathi. The action episodes are shot well but Ghaati misses the needed emotion throughout. The audience expected a lot of emotional drama from a Krish’s film but this went missing in Ghaati.

Even Anushka’s characterization was not well written. The audience will be left confused why Sheelavathi says no as ghaati and why she soon forces Desi Raju for the same work. Though Krish tried to justify the roles, they were not well narrated and most of the episodes did not connect with the audience. Krish has taken a fresh plot, narrating the life of ghaatis and about the rare ganja breed. But adding a revenge drama through commercial elements has done a lot of damage for Ghaati. Some of the action episodes, Anushka’s elevations, locations, background score and the production values stand out in Ghaati.

Performances:

Burra Sai Madhav’s work did not live up to the expectations. The dialogues missed his mark. The background score was decent and it elevated some of the episodes. The Ghaati title song sounded very new. Anushka has done her part well. Vikram Prabhu’s screen presence is good and he worked hard for his role. Chaitanya Rao is a surprise in Ghaati while Ravindra Vijay gets a regular role.

Ghaati is like making a Pushpa with a strong heroine. Though Anushka has delivered her best, Krish fails in making Ghaati an engaging commercial drama. Krish fails with Ghaati as the film doesn’t keep the audience engaged though the action episodes stand out.

