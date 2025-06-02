Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced

Following the pan-India success of Baahubali and another sensational hit Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in another pan-India film, Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Vikram Prabhu stars alongside Anushka.

The movie is slated for release on July 11th, this year, as officially announced by the makers through this poster. Both Anushka and Vikram Prabhu are depicted on an intense and adventurous journey, trekking through water with heavy bags strapped to their backs.

The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, with cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani and music composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.