Anushka’s Ghaati will be her most intense action film ever

Queen Anushka Shetty and visionary director Krish Jagarlamudi have come together for a huge action spectacle, Ghaati. The movie teaser and trailer have gone viral increasing anticipation for the film to sky high. Now, Producer Rajiv Reddy of First Frame Entertainments interacted with media about the film.

He stated that the movie is about people who live in mountaineous ranges in Andhra-Orissa border. He confirmed that the movie is a fictional story involving a novel backdrop. He further revealed that the movie will be Anushka’s Kartavyam range intense actioner as the makers wanted to make such impactful film with her.

Rajeev Reddy exclaimed that Anushka delivered a highly intense performance, best in her career. He stated that the glimpses of her performance seen in teaser and trailer are just tip of an iceberg and there is lot more to unveil. He confidently remarked thast movie will surpass all expectations of audiences.

He continued to state that Krish delivered an intense cinematic experience with his impeccable vision. Vikram Prabhu is playing leading male role and UV Creations, First Frame Entertainments are producing this high octane actioner on huge scale. Ghaati is releasing on 5th September, in multiple languages.