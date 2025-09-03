x
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Home > Movie News

Anushka's new Trend in Promotions

Published on September 3, 2025 by sankar

Anushka's new Trend in Promotions

Anushka has been a top actress for years and the Lady Superstar is struggling with weight loss issues. She enjoys terrific craze and her films are hot in business and trade circles. UV Creations made handsome profits through Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film is the only table profit film for the production house in the recent years. It is completely because of Anushka and her stardom. The actress continues to stay away from the media during the promotions which have turned out to be very crucial for any film. The actress has started a new trend of audio promotions for Ghaati, her upcoming release.

Anushka’s phone conversation with Rana went viral and she also promoted Ghaati today through audio interactions. The film’s production house UV Creations arranged a twitter interaction with fans and movie lovers today. Anushka has interacted and responded through audio conversations. The actress called promotions crucial for any film and she also said that Ghaati is a special film. She also heaped praise on Prabhas calling their chemistry is wonderful on screen. Anushka during the promotions said that she has signed more films and she will be busy from the next few months.

