Anushka’s new Trend in Promotions

Anushka has been a top actress for years and the Lady Superstar is struggling with weight loss issues. She enjoys terrific craze and her films are hot in business and trade circles. UV Creations made handsome profits through Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film is the only table profit film for the production house in the recent years. It is completely because of Anushka and her stardom. The actress continues to stay away from the media during the promotions which have turned out to be very crucial for any film. The actress has started a new trend of audio promotions for Ghaati, her upcoming release.

Anushka’s phone conversation with Rana went viral and she also promoted Ghaati today through audio interactions. The film’s production house UV Creations arranged a twitter interaction with fans and movie lovers today. Anushka has interacted and responded through audio conversations. The actress called promotions crucial for any film and she also said that Ghaati is a special film. She also heaped praise on Prabhas calling their chemistry is wonderful on screen. Anushka during the promotions said that she has signed more films and she will be busy from the next few months.